Designer Matthew Williams leaves Givenchy

Fashion designer Matthew Williams is leaving Givenchy after three years as creative director, the French luxury brand announced Friday, in the latest shake-up at the top of the luxury business.
Givenchy did not name an immediate successor, saying the coming collections would be handled by its in-house team.
Nor was any reason given for the parting of ways, which is effective from 1 January.
Givenchy CEO Renaud de Lesquen said Williams's "collections, resolutely creative and contemporary, have sparked a new dynamic and found their audience".
Williams described his time as creative director as "the dream of a lifetime" in the statement.
Having worked with the likes of Kanye West and Lady Gaga, the heavily-tattooed US designer brought an element of street cred to the fabled French brand.
But its parent group, LVMH, has been tight-lipped about Givenchy's sales performance under Williams.
It noted the success of his "U-Lock" jacket and "Voyou" bag this year, but analysts say it failed to match the growth of other brands in the group such as Louis Vuitton and Celine.
In the fast-paced and cut-throat fashion world, several high-end labels have changed their creative directors this year, including Gucci, Chloe and Alexander McQueen.