Actor Ranveer Singh and actress Alia Bhatt present a creation by designer Manish Malhotra (in black) during ‘The Bridal Couture show’, in Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, on 20 July. (Sunil Khandare)

The show presented a fresh interpretation of peplums, slim skirts, jackets, and draped saris, elevated by extravagant trails and head veils. His Black Tuxedo Kurta pointed towards a growing desire for more unconventional silhouettes in bridalwear. Also read: Bollywood, celebrity culture are important for every fashion brand, says Mohit Rai The colour palette of the collection was natural and earthy tones, from ivory to oyster, gunmetal grey, caramel and navy. The collection displayed several classic embroidery techniques like zardozi, aari, thread-work and Taban. Also read: Is runway fashion becoming more wearable? FIRST PUBLISHED