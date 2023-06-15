LVMH partners with Epic Games to offer virtual fashion shows The French luxury goods group wants to draw in customers with fitting rooms and fashion shows in the virtual world /fashion/trends/lvmh-joins-with-epic-games-to-offer-virtual-fashion-shows-fortnite-111686833814130.html 111686833814130 story

French luxury goods group LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has announced a partnership with Epic Games Inc., the creator of Fortnite, to bring customers new types of immersive experiences.

LVMH will use Epic’s 3D creation tools to create immersive products and experiences, as well as new collections and ad campaigns, according to a statement on 14 June. Epic’s graphics platform Unreal Engine, for example, can be used for creating “digital twins,” which let clients see how a physical product will look and behave before it’s been manufactured, according to a Bloomberg report.

“We have always been committed to innovations with the potential to bring our customers new experiences. Interactive games, which have developed into a full-fledged cultural phenomenon, are a perfect example. The partnership with Epic Games will accelerate our expertise in 3D tools and ecosystems, from the creation of new collections to ad campaigns and to our Maisons’ websites. We will also engage more effectively with young generations who are very much at ease with these codes and uses,” Toni Belloni, LVMH Group managing director, said in a press release on its website.

“With this partnership, we will work with LVMH’s designers to transform physical and digital product creation using Epic’s suite of advanced creator tools. We are excited to accelerate the Group’s adoption of Unreal Engine, Reality Capture, Twinmotion and MetaHuman technology, and help LVMH’s global brands engage with customers through immersive digital experiences,” said Bill Clifford, vice-president, Unreal Engine at Epic Games, in the same release.

In the past, many LVMH Maisons have already adopted solutions from Epic. Last year, during Viva Technology, Bulgari unveiled a metaverse experience inspired by ancient Rome dubbed “Virtual Rome”. The project was developed using Epic’s Unreal Engine 5.

This year, Louis Vuitton will present the “Digital Show Experience” at the LVMH Pavilion, designed using Epic’s Unreal Engine 5, MetaHuman technology and Reality Capture. The six-minute interactive and immersive experience will let visitors relive the 2023 Fall-Winter Men’s show, which took place at the Louvre Cour Carrée in January.

Roblox, meanwhile, has become a magnet for high-end fashion brands, including Ralph Lauren Corp., which debuted its first digital fashion line on the site in 2021. Tommy Hilfiger and Gucci also have a presence there, and supermodel Karlie Kloss launched a virtual runway on Roblox in 2022 along with five digital pop-up stores to promote her virtual apparel, states the Bloomberg report.