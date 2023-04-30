Louis Vuitton turns Seoul bridge into a runway Models strutted down the Jamsugyo Bridge to showcase the luxury fashion house's pre-fall collection /fashion/trends/louis-vuitton-turns-seoul-bridge-into-a-runway-111682866143177.html 111682866143177 story

South Korean model and actress Jung Ho-yeon wears a creation during the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 fashion show in Seoul on 29 April (AFP)

Luxury brand Louis Vuitton transformed a bridge spanning the Han River into a massive runway for its latest collection, presented on 29 April.

Models strutted down the Jamsugyo Bridge to music to showcase the luxury fashion house's pre-fall collection that included sunglasses, chunky black-and-white loafers and sandals as well as an assortment of large, colorful bags and smaller ones adorned with the label's logo, reports AP.

The audience for Louis Vuitton's first South Korea show included a mix of K-pop stars including Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation, members of Le Sserafim and Yeji from ITZY and celebrities like Chloë Grace Moretz, Jaden Smith and "Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk, adds the AP report.

The show opened with traditional Korean music before the lighting changed and cast the bridge in an eerie blue.

Earlier this year, the luxury house announced Pharrell Williams as its new menswear designer, filling a role previously held by the late Virgil Abloh.

Williams will unveil his debut collection at the Paris menswear fashion week in June, the French brand said in a statement. “Williams is the second Black person to hold one of the most prestigious roles at the world’s biggest fashion label. Abloh was Louis Vuitton’s menswear star designer before his death from cancer in 2021 at the age of 41,” reads the statement.

Williams’ “creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter,” said Pietro Beccari in his first major decision since being named the brand’s chairman and chief executive officer in January.

Like Abloh, who is remembered for his influence on streetwear and sneaker culture with his brand Off-White, Williams is also an apparel entrepreneur. In 2003, he and Japanese designer Nigo founded Billionaire Boys Club, a clothing, accessories and lifestyle brand. Nigo is now the artistic director of LVMH’s Kenzo.