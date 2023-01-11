Louis Vuitton's Delphine Arnault to head Dior French luxury group LVMH has announced a leadership shuffle, naming new chief executives at Christian Dior Couture and Louis Vuitton /fashion/trends/louis-vuitton-s-delphine-arnault-to-head-dior-111673424150214.html 111673424150214 story

French luxury group LVMH announced a leadership shuffle on Wednesday, naming new chief executives at major brands Christian Dior Couture and Louis Vuitton.

Delphine Arnault, a top executive at Louis Vuitton and daughter of billionaire LVMH boss Bernard Arnault, will become CEO of perfume and fashion house Dior, LVMH said in a statement.

Bernard Arnault said in a statement that his daughter's appointment is the "continuation of a career of excellence in fashion and leather goods".

Under her direction, he said, the brand was able to "fly from record to record" and her "sharp eye and incomparable experience will be decisive assets in the continued development of Christian Dior."

She will succeed Pietro Beccari, who will replace Michale Burke as head of Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury brand famous for its handbags bedecked with the initials "LV".

Bernard Arnault praised Beccari for his "exceptional work" as head of Dior over the past five years.

"Nobody doubts that he will lead Louis Vuitton towards even greater desirability and success," Arnault said.

Bernard Arnault praised Burke for his "great job" during 10 years at the helm of Louis Vuitton which helped to "widen the gap with our competition".

Burke will take up a new position alongside Bernard Arnault.

