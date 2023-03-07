Louis Vuitton likes to keep it classic and elegant Nicolas Ghesquiere played with volumes of clothing and trompe l'oeil effects for the Paris Fashion Week showcase /fashion/trends/louis-vuitton-likes-to-keep-it-classic-and-elegant-111678176366626.html 111678176366626 story

A model presents a creation from Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 collection during Paris Fashion Week on 6 March (AFP)

Louis Vuitton's fall-winter collection, presented on 6 March as part of the Paris Fashion Week, was a mix of classic, elegant and inventive tailoring.

The showcase, which was presented at the Musee d'Orsay, included playful, sculptural looks, complemented by fun accessories like light-up visors.

From the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 collection (AFP)

Exploring notions of French style, Nicolas Ghesquiere, artistic director of the label's womenswear collections, played with volumes of clothing and trompe l'oeil effects, including boots that looked like black high heel shoes worn with white socks and fuzzy coats resembling blazers, states a Reuters report.

From the Louis Vuitton show (AFP)

Models walked down the runway, which looked like a Paris street, wearing creations like beaded dresses and Bermuda shorts.

Deepika Padukone arrives for the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection on 6 March (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The show was attended by several A-listers, including Emma Stone, Zendaya and Deepika Padukone.

