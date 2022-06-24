advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
PHOTOS VIDEOS
PHOTOS VIDEOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > Louis Vuitton celebrates Virgil Abloh's legacy in Paris

Louis Vuitton celebrates Virgil Abloh's legacy in Paris

The French label's menswear showcase at Paris fashion week was created by all the people who worked for the late designer 

‘Long live Virgil ... How many miles away?’ went the live rap by Kendrick Lamar at the stiflingly hot Vuitton show. The yellow road set that snaked around the Louvre's oldest courtyard recalled the spirit of the ‘Wizard of Oz’ and the childhood obsessions common in Abloh’s designs.
‘Long live Virgil ... How many miles away?’ went the live rap by Kendrick Lamar at the stiflingly hot Vuitton show. The yellow road set that snaked around the Louvre's oldest courtyard recalled the spirit of the ‘Wizard of Oz’ and the childhood obsessions common in Abloh’s designs. (AP)
The collection recognised Abloh's spirit of free play and collaboration. 
The collection recognised Abloh's spirit of free play and collaboration.  (AFP)
The showcase combined the playful styles associated with the house since 2018 and the fine luxury tailoring seen during the tenure of Kim Jones.
The showcase combined the playful styles associated with the house since 2018 and the fine luxury tailoring seen during the tenure of Kim Jones. (AFP)
Zig-zag patterns, cuts and paper-thin fabrics were modified into fine design. A jacket also featured contents of a tool box. 
Zig-zag patterns, cuts and paper-thin fabrics were modified into fine design. A jacket also featured contents of a tool box.  (AFP)
The collection, which featured codes and symbols associated with childhood games, was presented on a set that looked like a big train set.
The collection, which featured codes and symbols associated with childhood games, was presented on a set that looked like a big train set. (AFP)
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    24.06.2022 | 02:44 PM IST

Next Story