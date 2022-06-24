Louis Vuitton celebrates Virgil Abloh's legacy in Paris

‘Long live Virgil ... How many miles away?’ went the live rap by Kendrick Lamar at the stiflingly hot Vuitton show. The yellow road set that snaked around the Louvre's oldest courtyard recalled the spirit of the ‘Wizard of Oz’ and the childhood obsessions common in Abloh’s designs.
The collection recognised Abloh's spirit of free play and collaboration.
The showcase combined the playful styles associated with the house since 2018 and the fine luxury tailoring seen during the tenure of Kim Jones.
Zig-zag patterns, cuts and paper-thin fabrics were modified into fine design. A jacket also featured contents of a tool box.
The collection, which featured codes and symbols associated with childhood games, was presented on a set that looked like a big train set.
