The best looks from London Fashion Week The spring/summer 2024 presentations included a lot of sheer, solid colours and ruffles /fashion/trends/london-fashion-week-runway-trends-style-111695301190625.html 111695301190625 story

JW Anderson's presentation celebrated colour blocking and flowy silhouettes. (AFP)

British designer Feben's collection included mesmerising bead dresses with statement-making fringed elements. (AFP)

Also read | The best looks from Paris Haute Couture Week Burberry's Spring/Summer 2024 collection focused on trench coats and floral knit dresses. (AFP) Susan Fang's designs were bold and futuristic. (AFP) Also read | Paris couture week had two kinds of fashion: quiet and loud FIRST PUBLISHED

