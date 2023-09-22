The best looks from London Fashion Week
The spring/summer 2024 presentations included a lot of sheer, solid colours and ruffles
JW Anderson's presentation celebrated colour blocking and flowy silhouettes.
(AFP)
British designer Feben's collection included mesmerising bead dresses with statement-making fringed elements.
(AFP)
Burberry's Spring/Summer 2024 collection focused on trench coats and floral knit dresses.
(AFP)
Susan Fang's designs were bold and futuristic.
(AFP)