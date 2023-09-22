advertisement

The best looks from London Fashion Week

The best looks from London Fashion Week

The spring/summer 2024 presentations included a lot of sheer, solid colours and ruffles

JW Anderson's presentation celebrated colour blocking and flowy silhouettes.
JW Anderson's presentation celebrated colour blocking and flowy silhouettes. (AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 22.09.2023  |  11:26 AM IST
British designer Feben's collection included mesmerising bead dresses with statement-making fringed elements.
British designer Feben's collection included mesmerising bead dresses with statement-making fringed elements. (AFP)


Burberry's Spring/Summer 2024 collection focused on trench coats and floral knit dresses.
Burberry's Spring/Summer 2024 collection focused on trench coats and floral knit dresses. (AFP)
Susan Fang's designs were bold and futuristic.
Susan Fang's designs were bold and futuristic. (AFP)

 

