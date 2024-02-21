advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > The best looks from London Fashion Week

The best looks from London Fashion Week

From a fresh take on Y2K trends to a twist on everyday wear, some designers looked at the past and present for their fall collections

Burberry kept it chic and sporty, with a collection that paid tribute to the brand's outdoor heritage. It included elegant outerwear and many versions of the iconic trench coat. (AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 21.02.2024  |  05:55 PM IST
Susan Fang's autumn/winter collection was full of joy. Combining frills, chiffons and beads, the clothes, mostly in pastel shades, were inspired by her idea of home. (AFP)

At the JW Anderson show, the designer showcased everyday clothes in a variety of shapes, from oversized and sculptural to even a bit eccentric. (AFP)
London-based Ukrainian designer Masha Popova offered a fresh take on 2000s fashion, with batiks on tops and skirts and Juicy Couture-like short dresses and pants. (AFP)

