The best looks from London Fashion Week From a fresh take on Y2K trends to a twist on everyday wear, some designers looked at the past and present for their fall collections /fashion/trends/london-fashion-week-runway-styles-styling-trends-111708516347562.html 111708516347562 story

Burberry kept it chic and sporty, with a collection that paid tribute to the brand's outdoor heritage. It included elegant outerwear and many versions of the iconic trench coat. (AFP)

Susan Fang's autumn/winter collection was full of joy. Combining frills, chiffons and beads, the clothes, mostly in pastel shades, were inspired by her idea of home. (AFP) Also read: At London Fashion Week, clothes were playful, sexy and clever At the JW Anderson show, the designer showcased everyday clothes in a variety of shapes, from oversized and sculptural to even a bit eccentric. (AFP) London-based Ukrainian designer Masha Popova offered a fresh take on 2000s fashion, with batiks on tops and skirts and Juicy Couture-like short dresses and pants. (AFP) Also read: London Fashion Week: Burberry pays tribute to its outdoor heritage FIRST PUBLISHED

