London Fashion Week: A little bit of shine, glamour and lots of colours

London Fashion Week: A little bit of shine, glamour and lots of colours

The presentations at the fashion showcase were inspired by machine learning, a palace and Britpop

British designer Pam Hogg played with a variety of subtle as well as bright colours to present a club couture collection
British designer Pam Hogg played with a variety of subtle as well as bright colours to present a club couture collection (AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 18.09.2023  |  05:00 PM IST
Designer Erdem Moralioglu presented a collection inspired by the Chatsworth Palace, the home of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire in the north of England.
Designer Erdem Moralioglu presented a collection inspired by the Chatsworth Palace, the home of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire in the north of England. (AFP)

Also read: London Fashion Week: A mix of streetwear and eveningwear

 

Sinead Gorey made her London Fashion Week runway debut for Spring/Summer 2024 with garments that screamed Britpop and love for London.
Sinead Gorey made her London Fashion Week runway debut for Spring/Summer 2024 with garments that screamed Britpop and love for London. (AFP)
Susan Fang's futuristic designs looked soft and dreamy
Susan Fang's futuristic designs looked soft and dreamy (AFP)

Also read: London Fashion Week throws spotlight on young designers

 

