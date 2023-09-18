London Fashion Week: A little bit of shine, glamour and lots of colours The presentations at the fashion showcase were inspired by machine learning, a palace and Britpop /fashion/trends/london-fashion-week-runway-style-trends-111695016271141.html 111695016271141 story

British designer Pam Hogg played with a variety of subtle as well as bright colours to present a club couture collection (AFP)

Designer Erdem Moralioglu presented a collection inspired by the Chatsworth Palace, the home of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire in the north of England. (AFP) Also read: London Fashion Week: A mix of streetwear and eveningwear Sinead Gorey made her London Fashion Week runway debut for Spring/Summer 2024 with garments that screamed Britpop and love for London. (AFP) Susan Fang's futuristic designs looked soft and dreamy (AFP) Also read: London Fashion Week throws spotlight on young designers FIRST PUBLISHED

