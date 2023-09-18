London Fashion Week: A little bit of shine, glamour and lots of colours
The presentations at the fashion showcase were inspired by machine learning, a palace and Britpop
/fashion/trends/london-fashion-week-runway-style-trends-111695016271141.html
111695016271141
story
British designer Pam Hogg played with a variety of subtle as well as bright colours to present a club couture collection
(AFP)
Designer Erdem Moralioglu presented a collection inspired by the Chatsworth Palace, the home of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire in the north of England.
(AFP)
Sinead Gorey made her London Fashion Week runway debut for Spring/Summer 2024 with garments that screamed Britpop and love for London.
(AFP)
Susan Fang's futuristic designs looked soft and dreamy
(AFP)