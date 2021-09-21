Advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > London Fashion Week mixes fantasy with history and spring

London Fashion Week mixes fantasy with history and spring

On the fourth day of the ongoing event, designers presented creations that reflected their idea of a ‘happy place’

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 21.09.2021  |  01:58 PM IST
A model presents a creation for the 'Fashion East' by Chet Lo during the spring/summer 2022 collection show on the fourth day of London Fashion Week on 20 September. Lo's collection had an aquatic vibe, full of swimming caps and cut-out one-pieces and rubber-like props.
A model presents a creation for the 'Fashion East' by Chet Lo during the spring/summer 2022 collection show on the fourth day of London Fashion Week on 20 September. Lo's collection had an aquatic vibe, full of swimming caps and cut-out one-pieces and rubber-like props. (AFP)
Osman Yousefzada's collection was made from a wood pulp fabric that was sustainably sourced.
Osman Yousefzada's collection was made from a wood pulp fabric that was sustainably sourced. (AFP)
A creation by Maximilian Davis that pays tribute to West Indian culture and elegance. 
A creation by Maximilian Davis that pays tribute to West Indian culture and elegance.  (AFP)
The Paul & Joe catwalk show celebrated the colours of spring during the London Fashion Week.
The Paul & Joe catwalk show celebrated the colours of spring during the London Fashion Week. (REUTERS)

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    21.09.2021 | 01:58 PM IST

