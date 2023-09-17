advertisement

London Fashion Week: A mix of streetwear and eveningwear

London Fashion Week: A mix of streetwear and eveningwear

From Bermuda shorts and hoodies, to evening gowns and dresses, there's something for everyone at the London Fashion Week

Fashion label JW Anderson presented versions of jackets, coats and long coats, all offering a streetwear chic vibe, on 16 September
Fashion label JW Anderson presented versions of jackets, coats and long coats, all offering a streetwear chic vibe, on 16 September (AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 17.09.2023  |  05:00 PM IST
The Richard Quinn show featured opulent eveningwear, focused on floral patterns and designs,
The Richard Quinn show featured opulent eveningwear, focused on floral patterns and designs, (REUTERS)

London-based label Labrum's Spring/Summer 2024 collection was inspired by a 'nomoli', a figurine from Sierra Leone, the creative director Foday Dumbuya's birthplace.
London-based label Labrum's Spring/Summer 2024 collection was inspired by a 'nomoli', a figurine from Sierra Leone, the creative director Foday Dumbuya's birthplace. (AFP)
South Korean designer Eudon Choi's Spring/Summer 2024 collection was inspired by the works of French Impressionist painter Berthe Morisot.
South Korean designer Eudon Choi's Spring/Summer 2024 collection was inspired by the works of French Impressionist painter Berthe Morisot. (AFP)

