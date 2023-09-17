London Fashion Week: A mix of streetwear and eveningwear
From Bermuda shorts and hoodies, to evening gowns and dresses, there's something for everyone at the London Fashion Week
Fashion label JW Anderson presented versions of jackets, coats and long coats, all offering a streetwear chic vibe, on 16 September
(AFP)
The Richard Quinn show featured opulent eveningwear, focused on floral patterns and designs,
(REUTERS)
London-based label Labrum's Spring/Summer 2024 collection was inspired by a 'nomoli', a figurine from Sierra Leone, the creative director Foday Dumbuya's birthplace.
(AFP)
South Korean designer Eudon Choi's Spring/Summer 2024 collection was inspired by the works of French Impressionist painter Berthe Morisot.
(AFP)