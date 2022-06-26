advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Loewe's summer fashion has real plants, iPad and tablet screens

Loewe's summer fashion has real plants, iPad and tablet screens

For its spring/summer 2023 showcase at the Paris fashion week, the luxury label combined natural elements with tech relics 

Chia plants and living greens sprouted out of trousers, tracksuit bottoms and shoes at the showcase in Paris. The label creative head Jonathan Anderson worked with Spanish bio-designer Paula Ulargui Escalona, who has been experimenting with live plants growing on fabrics, to create the collection. (Instagram/Loewe)
Some pieces featured in the collection were literally blown out of proportion.  (Instagram/Loewe)
Anderson experimented with the set in a way that it looked like a display in the metaverse. (Instagram/Loewe)
Tech products like earphones, chargers and iPad were also part of the collection. (Instagram/Loewe)
In one case, a set of tablet screens were stitched together over fabric to replace the garment.  (Instagram/Loewe)
    26.06.2022

