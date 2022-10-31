advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Last-minute Halloween outfit ideas inspired by Netflix shows

Last-minute Halloween outfit ideas inspired by Netflix shows

From 'Dubai Bling' to ‘Archer’, a list of shows to help you quickly put together an ensemble for the evening party 

By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 31.10.2022  |  04:32 PM IST
The garments of each individual in 'Dubai Bling', which is about the ultra-glamorous lives of Dubai’s elite, offers enough ideas for a costume party. A requirement, of course, is go all out with shiny designer clothes.
1/4
The garments of each individual in 'Dubai Bling', which is about the ultra-glamorous lives of Dubai’s elite, offers enough ideas for a costume party. A requirement, of course, is go all out with shiny designer clothes. (Netflix)
Want to go for a simple, yet chic and understated look? The dapper Lucifer, the Lord of Hell, is always an easy option.
2/4
Want to go for a simple, yet chic and understated look? The dapper Lucifer, the Lord of Hell, is always an easy option. (Netflix)
Outfits of both Lana and Malory Archer from 'Archer' are easy to put together. A matching corporate suit with knee length skirt, a pearl necklace and oversized sunglasses, if you are in mood to be the matriarch of Isis. And a short sweater dress, broad belt and killer heels, if you want to be a field agent.
3/4
Outfits of both Lana and Malory Archer from 'Archer' are easy to put together. A matching corporate suit with knee length skirt, a pearl necklace and oversized sunglasses, if you are in mood to be the matriarch of Isis. And a short sweater dress, broad belt and killer heels, if you want to be a field agent. (Netflix )
If you are looking for an option in films, you can always be the innocent Hubie Dubois from Hubie Halloween. Simple cargo pants, a jacket and a bright-coloured T-shirt should do the trick.
4/4
If you are looking for an option in films, you can always be the innocent Hubie Dubois from Hubie Halloween. Simple cargo pants, a jacket and a bright-coloured T-shirt should do the trick. (Netflix)

