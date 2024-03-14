Lakme fashion week: Inca makes a debut with a line of light, wearable clothes
The brand founder Amit Hansraj presented a collection of super-fluid clothes that put functionality and comfort first
/fashion/trends/lakme-fashion-week-inca-runway-styles-trends-111710417560182.html
111710417560182
story
Amit Hansraj with showstopper Dia Mirza Rekhi towards the end of the presentation showcase on 14 March
The collection included 17 looks, all fluid, functional and light.
The colour palate included shades of black, greys, pinks and yellows.
Besides garments, the designer presented a series of necklaces using old watch dials