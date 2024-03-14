advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Lakme fashion week: Inca makes a debut with a line of light, wearable clothes

Lakme fashion week: Inca makes a debut with a line of light, wearable clothes

The brand founder Amit Hansraj presented a collection of super-fluid clothes that put functionality and comfort first

Amit Hansraj with showstopper Dia Mirza Rekhi towards the end of the presentation showcase on 14 March
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 14.03.2024  |  05:54 PM IST
The collection included 17 looks, all fluid, functional and light.
The colour palate included shades of black, greys, pinks and yellows.
Besides garments, the designer presented a series of necklaces using old watch dials
