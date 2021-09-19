Lakme Fashion Week, FDCI to present second phygital week

Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) are coming together to present another 'phygital' edition, a combination of on-ground and digital shows, in October.

Ace couturier Tarun Tahiliani will open the fashion gala with a grand digital showcase.

Leading designers like Anamika Khanna, Pankaj & Nidhi, MXS by Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan, Payal Jain, Abhishek Gupta, Rina Dhaka, Rana Gill, Jade by Monica & Karishma, Shruti Sancheti, Arpita Mehta, Chola, Nidhi Yasha, Troy Costa and J.J. Valaya will present their creations during the week.

Apart from the big names, a host of emerging talent from Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of the country, will also draw attention towards innovation, sustainability, and creativity in fashion.

Sunil Sethi, chairperson of FDCI, said he believes the collaboration with the LFW and RISE Worldwide will enable everyone attached with the fashion industry to give their best.

“Our partnership with Lakmé Fashion Week to present a joint schedule this season too, has blurred geographical boundaries and will help one view the Indian Fashion industry more holistically. It also enables both FDCI and LFW to deliver the best and obtain in all forms, be it creative or the business of fashion," Sethi said in a statement.

Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations at Lakme, added: "Our continued collaboration with FDCI to present a joint schedule, creates more opportunities for the industry to thrive and brings in more fresh talent into the industry folds."

With the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week collaboration, Jaspreet Chandok, head RISE Fashion and Lifestyle said, their aim is to elevate business for designers.

"This time our collective strength from a buyer as well as consumer aspect will help elevate business for the designer industry and set new benchmarks in beauty and fashion," he said.

Another highlight of the fashion gala would be a collaboration with the National Basketball Association (NBA), a professional basketball league in North America, to celebrate its historic 75th anniversary season.

