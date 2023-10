Delhi fashion week: a bit of risk and a lot of fun Over 10 designers are displaying their collections at the annual showcase in Delhi. Many have returned to classic silhouettes, some have pushed the creativity envelope. Some highlights /fashion/trends/lakme-fashion-week-fdci-runway-show-style-trends-111697120644819.html 111697120644819 story

Varun Bahl’s ‘Inner Bloom: The Festive Edit’ gives a refreshing Gothic-esque treatment to festivewear. (Ayush Sharma)

Pero creative director Aneeth Arora has given a fun spin to autumnwear with Cuckoo & Co. Inspired by the floral neckties of the 1930s, the collection brings together crochet, beadwork, patchwork, appliqué, and cutwork in the shapes of jackets, shirts, pants and co-ord sets. Also read: Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI: Payal Pratap's tribute to Kutch Arnav Malhotra’s collection for his label No Grey Area, 'Inconvenience Today For A Better Tomorrow', is edgy and relaxed. He has used Madras checks and kolam drawings in block prints to create a line that has a casual-meets-formal vibe. 'Body Language' shows why David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore are con- sidered the masters of minimalism. The collection delves into the world of ChatGPT and emojis, combining techniques like ikat, ajrakh and brocade with playful typography. The focus is back on the fine silk of Bhagalpur, Samant Chauhan’s hometown, in 'Ice Watch'. Swirling skirts and geometric patterns on dresses that look like clouds, elegantly combine futuristic designs and traditional embroideries. Using fabrics like linen, hemp, Khadi, cotton, organic silk and cotton and tech- niques such as shibori, Sonam Khetan presents a collection, 'Listening To The Earth', depicting the sounds of forest, rivers and insects. One shiny colourful dress, for instance, has patterns inspired by the sounds of birds. Sanjay Garg’s 'Children Of The Night' presents a new side of his brand Raw Mango. Blending the shine of disco and handloom, the collection has dresses, shirts, pant- suits and saris with unique silhouettes and unconventional patterns. (PTI) Also read: Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI: Raw Mango's take on unapologetic dressing FIRST PUBLISHED