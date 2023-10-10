Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI: Gauri & Nainika to celebrate timeless glamour The designer duo has partnered with Caprese to showcase their spring-summer 2024 collection at the annual fashion show in Delhi /fashion/trends/lakme-fashion-week-fdci-runway-caprese-style-111696921091034.html 111696921091034 story

Designer duo Gauri and Nainika Karan of the label Gauri & Nainika have partnered with Caprese, a premium fashion handbag brand, to showcase their new collection at the forthcoming Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI in Delhi. The sisters will present their spring-summer 2024 collection on Day 3 of the annual showcase, which runs from 11-15 October.

The collection draws inspiration from the world of vintage seed packet prints from the 1920s, with a particular focus on bold florals. The designs will combine feature classic motifs of the toile de Jouy. During the runway show, models will also flaunt Caprese’s handbags, including from the Aurora Collection, Monogram Collection, and the Autumn Winter Collection—all inspired by Italy's rich fashion heritage.

A sketch from Gauri & Nainika's Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI collection

Talking about the partnership, the designers said the collaboration with Caprese at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI “is a fusion of timeless glamour and contemporary style. Our Spring Summer 2024 collection celebrates the beauty of movement and shapes, and when paired with Caprese's elegant handbags, it creates a harmonious blend of fashion and sophistication.”

Pushpita Gaur, the business head of Caprese, said: “As we embark on this visionary journey with Gauri & Nainika, the past and future of fashion converge, resulting in a harmonious fusion of tradition and innovation that sets a new standard for the industry in our collaborative partnership."

Gaur added that the showcase includes the innovation and style of "colour-changing handbags (Aurora collection)… . Our Monogram and Autumn/Winter collection has an essence of Italian design and embodies the free-spirited culture of modern women.."