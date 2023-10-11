advertisement
Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI: Raw Mango's take on unapologetic dressing
Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI: Raw Mango's take on unapologetic dressing
Designer Sanjay Garg’s collection, ‘Children Of The Night’, showcased his mastery over drapes and surface embellishments
Actor Karishma Kapoor was among the models to present the Raw Mango collection in Delhi.
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED
11.10.2023
|
11:00 AM IST
The collection, presented at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, drew inspiration 'from the world that comes alive after dark,' according to the press notes. It featured saris, dresses, pant-suits and skirts, in silks and cottons.
Also read: A Raw Mango store where textile traditions, art and history live
Actor Saba Azad flaunted a shimmery coord set that showcased Sanjay Garg's expertise in woven fabrics.
The collection offered a refreshing take on carefree and unapologetic dressing, with several pieces displaying a clever mastery over drapes and surface embellishments.
Also read: Inside Raw Mango's Hyderabad store
For all the latest
Fashion News
,
Lifestyle News
,
Food News
,
Smart Living
,
Health Tips
, and
Relationships
, only on Mint Lounge.
