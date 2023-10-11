advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI: Raw Mango's take on unapologetic dressing

Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI: Raw Mango's take on unapologetic dressing

Designer Sanjay Garg’s collection, ‘Children Of The Night’, showcased his mastery over drapes and surface embellishments

Actor Karishma Kapoor was among the models to present the Raw Mango collection in Delhi.
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 11.10.2023  |  11:00 AM IST
The collection, presented at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, drew inspiration 'from the world that comes alive after dark,' according to the press notes. It featured saris, dresses, pant-suits and skirts, in silks and cottons.
Actor Saba Azad flaunted a shimmery coord set that showcased Sanjay Garg's expertise in woven fabrics.
The collection offered a refreshing take on carefree and unapologetic dressing, with several pieces displaying a clever mastery over drapes and surface embellishments.
