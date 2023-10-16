advertisement

Lakme fashion week: Falguni Shane Peacock's festivewear gets a streetwear twist

Lakme fashion week: Falguni Shane Peacock's festivewear gets a streetwear twist

Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock presented a collection that combined streetwear and demi couture

Actor Kiara Advani was the showstopper for the Falguni Shane Peacock show during the Lakme Fashion Week x Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) 2023, in Delhi on 14 October
Actor Kiara Advani was the showstopper for the Falguni Shane Peacock show during the Lakme Fashion Week x Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) 2023, in Delhi on 14 October (Jitender Gupta)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 16.10.2023  |  11:00 AM IST
The collection, which included shimmery bodycon dresses, blouses, trousers and blazers, combined festive wear and streetwear.
The collection, which included shimmery bodycon dresses, blouses, trousers and blazers, combined festive wear and streetwear. (Jitender Gupta)

Many garments sported the big FSP logo in various shapes.
Many garments sported the big FSP logo in various shapes. (Jitender Gupta)

The gender-neutral collection was full of flowy silhouettes.
The gender-neutral collection was full of flowy silhouettes.

