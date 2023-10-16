Lakme fashion week: Falguni Shane Peacock's festivewear gets a streetwear twist Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock presented a collection that combined streetwear and demi couture /fashion/trends/lakme-fashion-week-fdci-kiara-advani-111697358860841.html 111697358860841 story

Actor Kiara Advani was the showstopper for the Falguni Shane Peacock show during the Lakme Fashion Week x Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) 2023, in Delhi on 14 October (Jitender Gupta)