Lakme fashion week: Falguni Shane Peacock's festivewear gets a streetwear twist
Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock presented a collection that combined streetwear and demi couture
Actor Kiara Advani was the showstopper for the Falguni Shane Peacock show during the Lakme Fashion Week x Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) 2023, in Delhi on 14 October
(Jitender Gupta)
The collection, which included shimmery bodycon dresses, blouses, trousers and blazers, combined festive wear and streetwear.
(Jitender Gupta)
Many garments sported the big FSP logo in various shapes.
(Jitender Gupta)
The gender-neutral collection was full of flowy silhouettes.