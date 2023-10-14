advertisement
|
Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI: Guapa wants you to have fun
Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI: Guapa wants you to have fun
Designer Reby Kumar's 'Under the Palms' collection is a play of vibrant colours, prints and relaxed silhouettes
The collection by Guapa, known for its resort and swimwear, included dresses, co-ord sets, shirts, colourful kaftans, shorts, coverups and swimsuits in several colours, prints and embellishments.
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED
14.10.2023
|
12:41 PM IST
Like womenswear, men's clothes, too, included printed resort shirts, shorts, lungis, tees, and robes.
Also read: Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI: Payal Pratap's tribute to Kutch
The collection featured clothes created from regenerated Econyl yarn, made using ocean and landfill waste.
The other fabric was Cupro, created from cotton linter waste.
Also read: What the recent fashion weeks tell us about beauty trends
FIRST PUBLISHED
14.10.2023
|
12:41 PM IST
