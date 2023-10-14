Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI: Guapa wants you to have fun Designer Reby Kumar's 'Under the Palms' collection is a play of vibrant colours, prints and relaxed silhouettes /fashion/trends/lakme-fashion-week-fdci-guapa-resortwear-runway-trend-style-111697266382623.html 111697266382623 story

The collection by Guapa, known for its resort and swimwear, included dresses, co-ord sets, shirts, colourful kaftans, shorts, coverups and swimsuits in several colours, prints and embellishments.

Like womenswear, men's clothes, too, included printed resort shirts, shorts, lungis, tees, and robes. The collection featured clothes created from regenerated Econyl yarn, made using ocean and landfill waste. The other fabric was Cupro, created from cotton linter waste.


