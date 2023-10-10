A sneak peek into Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Delhi The six-day annual showcase, which starts on 10 October, includes collections by brands like Raw Mango, Péro and Amit Aggarwal /fashion/trends/lakme-fashion-week-fdci-delhi-runway-show-trends-111696918604633.html 111696918604633 story

The upcoming edition of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) will see Raw Mango opening the season on the evening of 10 October, in Delhi.

Sanjay Garg's collection, Children of the Night, derives inspiration from the enchanting world that comes alive after dark. Think Raw Mango's luscious jewel tones glistening on the runway. Another highpoint this fashion week, which runs till 15 October, would probably be David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore's showcase, Body Language. Staying true to their core values, the showcase will feature new styles for the urban Indian, with a design philosophy deeply entrenched in the yin-yang tenets of marrying polarities to create harmony. Their collection delves into the intricacies of modern communication, set against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving digital landscape where technologies like ChatGPT and emojis are shaping the way we interact.

Thirties revisited

Péro's collection, Cuckoo & Co., is inspired from 1930s fashion.

Always sublimating country chic with a global touch, Péro's collection this season is set in a world where being different is the only norm. Aptly named Cuckoo & Co., the collection’s offering will celebrate misfits, eccentrics, and the outrageously unique. Drawing inspiration from the bygone era of the 1930s, where conformity reigned supreme, the line attempts to defy expectations with garments and textiles saturated in vivid colours, deep-tones, psychedelic flowers, and unruly stripes.

The spirit of the collection will hark back to the audacious floral neckties that once stood out as symbols of "crazy" and "outlandish" in a sea of sameness. For this collection, Péro also collaborated with several artisans, including knitters from Himachal Pradesh and Afghani refugees. Notable European partners, ANT45, PèPè, and Grevi, bring sustainability, vibrant footwear, and felt top hats to the mix.

Exploring infinite possibilities

A sketch from Pawan Sachdeva's collection INFINITY

Known for wearable, effortless and contemporary menswear, designer Pawan Sachdeva's collection INFINITY explores the expression of limitless style and innovation. The colour palette reflects the cosmic and eternal aspects of infinity. Black symbolises the depths of space and the unknown, while the radiance of stardust hues of green and peach mirrors the endless expanse of the sky. The introduction of whites represents the shimmering stars in the night sky, and the collection seamlessly weaves these colours together to create a cosmic masterpiece. Featuring a blend of comfortable and futuristic silhouettes, the fabrics used include imported materials, leatherette, mesh, knitted fabric, and Lycra-based fabrics.

Archival redux

From SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi's collection

SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi marks 10 years in fashion. In the collection, the brand's signature blue is injected with a dosage of deep Merlot, along with accents of a tradtional colour palette. The silhouettes, including structured capes, Noor Jackets, and embellished blazers and pant suits, are designed to make a statement. The designer duo have reimagined the saree drapes for this season, adding a fresh twist to the timeless attire. For menswear, their organza and silk creations feature self-on-self work and threadwork textures.

Metallic mania

From Amit Aggarwal's 'Core' collection

Amit Aggarwal's collection Core is rooted in the brand’s signature philosophy married to the NEXA ethos of “create and inspire”. The outing encourages customers to express their true selves by seamlessly integrating new pieces with their existing wardrobe. Offering easy-to-wear separates made from luxurious fabrics, including silk, cotton, and rubberised textiles, the collection includes shirts, tops, capes, and structured jackets, reflecting the designer's constructed approach to fashion. Moreover, the line also embraces gender fluidity and sustainability, featuring clothing crafted from upcycled materials. In metallic hues and sheens of blacks, silvers, whites, blues inspired by Nexa’s cars, every piece has been designed to effortlessly take the shape of the wearer’s body.

Evening glamour

From Geisha Designs' 'Profusion'

Geisha Designs will showcase Profusion, a cocktail evening wear collection informed by the textures and myriad colours of crystallised stones.

Menswear debut

From Tasva's collection

Tasva, the Indian menswear brand born out of the collaboration between designer Tarun Tahiliani and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., will be debuting at the fashion week.

Drawing inspiration from India's rich cultural heritage and natural splendor, this collection features an array of architectural, flora, and fauna motifs. The garments are resplendent with resham, aari and dori embroideries, artfully accentuated with zardozi threads, pearls, and French knots. These intricate details come together to evoke a sense of lightness, modernity, and ease, showcasing skilled embroidery in luxurious threads.

Glacier inspo

A sketch from Samant Chauhan's Ice Watch

Celebrated for infusing traditional craftsmanship into the contemporary fashion landscape in India, designer Samant Chauhan is all set to showcase his latest presentation, Ice Watch, as the opening designer of the Atelier.

A play of colour and patterns

From Swati Vijaivargie's 'Gulaal'

Swati Vijaivargie's Gulaal draws inspiration from the vivid hues that define every aspect of life in India. From the pink-tinged architecture of Jaipur to the shimmering Golden City of Jaisalmer. It explores the vibrant chains of rose offerings at temples, the burnt orange towers of spices in bustling marketplaces, and the brightly painted blue buildings of Jodhpur echoing the indigo-dyed fabrics drying in the desert sun.