Kunal Rawal's menswear is all about luxe minimalism The designer's 'Dear Men' collection at the FDCI India Couture Week makes a case for wearable art-like couture

Actor Arjun Kapoor was the muse and showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal. (Instagram/FDCI ) The collection was filled with iterations of shawls combined with jackets and reimagined sherwanis. (Instagram/FDCI ) Doused in minimalist luxury, the collection challenged traditional silhouettes, giving them a unique modern rendition. (Instagram/FDCI ) Rawal has. often created garments that are free of gender stereotypes. This collection, too, included gender-fluid ensembles. (Instagram/FDCI ) FIRST PUBLISHED

