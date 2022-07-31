advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
PHOTOS VIDEOS
PHOTOS VIDEOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > Kunal Rawal's menswear is all about luxe minimalism 

Kunal Rawal's menswear is all about luxe minimalism

The designer's ‘Dear Men’ collection at the FDCI India Couture Week makes a case for wearable art-like couture 

Actor Arjun Kapoor was the muse and showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal.
Actor Arjun Kapoor was the muse and showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal. (Instagram/FDCI )
The collection was filled with iterations of shawls combined with jackets and reimagined sherwanis.
The collection was filled with iterations of shawls combined with jackets and reimagined sherwanis. (Instagram/FDCI )
Doused in minimalist luxury, the collection challenged traditional silhouettes, giving them a unique modern rendition. 
Doused in minimalist luxury, the collection challenged traditional silhouettes, giving them a unique modern rendition.  (Instagram/FDCI )
Rawal has. often created garments that are free of gender stereotypes. This collection, too, included gender-fluid ensembles. 
Rawal has. often created garments that are free of gender stereotypes. This collection, too, included gender-fluid ensembles.  (Instagram/FDCI )
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    31.07.2022 | 05:57 PM IST

Next Story