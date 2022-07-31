Kunal Rawal's menswear is all about luxe minimalism
The designer's ‘Dear Men’ collection at the FDCI India Couture Week makes a case for wearable art-like couture
Actor Arjun Kapoor was the muse and showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal.
(Instagram/FDCI )
The collection was filled with iterations of shawls combined with jackets and reimagined sherwanis.
(Instagram/FDCI )
Doused in minimalist luxury, the collection challenged traditional silhouettes, giving them a unique modern rendition.
(Instagram/FDCI )
Rawal has. often created garments that are free of gender stereotypes. This collection, too, included gender-fluid ensembles.
(Instagram/FDCI )
