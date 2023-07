When King Charles and Queen Camilla wore Sabyasachi masks The royals chose to wear Shola masks, which pay a tribute to Bengal's heritage and culture, at a recent charity event in London /fashion/trends/king-charles-queen-camilla-sabyasachi-masks-animal-ball-111688196740788.html 111688196740788 story

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Animal Ball at Lancaster House to mark the 20th anniversary of wildlife conservation charity Elephant Family, in London, on 28 June. Their white masks were made by artisans in West Bengal using 'shola', the craft of carving sholapith, the spongey cork from the aquatic plant that grows in the marshlands of Bengal. (via REUTERS)