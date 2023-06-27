advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > What celebrities wore to Paris Fashion Week

What celebrities wore to Paris Fashion Week

The A-listers mixed comfortable casualwear with elements of streetwear and quiet luxury to attend menswear showcases

Kim Kardashian turned up in a gym wear-inspired Louis Vuitton outfit for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show on 20 June
Kim Kardashian turned up in a gym wear-inspired Louis Vuitton outfit for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show on 20 June (AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 27.06.2023  |  12:09 PM IST
As always, Jared Leto made a dramatic entrance in a fur coat for the Givenchy show on 22 June
As always, Jared Leto made a dramatic entrance in a fur coat for the Givenchy show on 22 June (AFP)
Exhibiting quiet luxury, David Beckham (extreme left) and Victoria Beckham arrived by row-boat for the Jacquemus Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show at the Chateau de Versailles, on 26 June
Exhibiting quiet luxury, David Beckham (extreme left) and Victoria Beckham arrived by row-boat for the Jacquemus Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show at the Chateau de Versailles, on 26 June (AFP)
Pharrell Williams (centre), wife Helen Lasichanh (left) and their son Rocket (in blue), kept it casual for Dior Menswear show on 23 June
Pharrell Williams (centre), wife Helen Lasichanh (left) and their son Rocket (in blue), kept it casual for Dior Menswear show on 23 June (REUTERS)

