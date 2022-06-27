advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Kenzo brings 70s house style to menswear 

Kenzo brings 70s house style to menswear

For spring/summer 2023, Kenzo's creative head Nigo revived the label's preppy 1970s vibe 

Kenzo’s designer, Nigo, found his groove for his sophomore collection at the LVMH-owned house, drawing vibrant parallels with house founder Kenzo Takada.
Kenzo's designer, Nigo, found his groove for his sophomore collection at the LVMH-owned house, drawing vibrant parallels with house founder Kenzo Takada. (AFP)
Set in a college hall with a pervading 70s, preppy vibe, Nigo used dazzling colours and mix-and-match cultural fusion that became synonymous with the house’s origins.
Set in a college hall with a pervading 70s, preppy vibe, Nigo used dazzling colours and mix-and-match cultural fusion that became synonymous with the house's origins. (AFP)
From African references, nautical themes and Asian cross-over styles in jackets, the collection created a dynamic cultural melting pot.
From African references, nautical themes and Asian cross-over styles in jackets, the collection created a dynamic cultural melting pot. (AFP)
The showcase was also full of quirkiness, with styles like thick woollen socks on canary yellow flip flops and multicoloured bowler hats.
The showcase was also full of quirkiness, with styles like thick woollen socks on canary yellow flip flops and multicoloured bowler hats. (AFP)

