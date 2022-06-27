Kenzo brings 70s house style to menswear
For spring/summer 2023, Kenzo's creative head Nigo revived the label's preppy 1970s vibe
Kenzo’s designer, Nigo, found his groove for his sophomore collection at the LVMH-owned house, drawing vibrant parallels with house founder Kenzo Takada.
Set in a college hall with a pervading 70s, preppy vibe, Nigo used dazzling colours and mix-and-match cultural fusion that became synonymous with the house’s origins.
From African references, nautical themes and Asian cross-over styles in jackets, the collection created a dynamic cultural melting pot.
The showcase was also full of quirkiness, with styles like thick woollen socks on canary yellow flip flops and multicoloured bowler hats.
