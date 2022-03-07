JJ Valaya's new brand is for the luxury traveller

Couturier J.J. Valaya is writing a new chapter in the history of his eponymous label. In the 30th year of the luxury brand, he is launching a bridge-to-luxury brand, JJV, and will present it soon with a debut eco-conscious collection made from Tencel LUXE filament yarn.

The debut collection, Rumeli ~ The Summer Story, will be showcased at the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week later this month. Priced between ₹20,000-95,000, JJV is a “modern line of occasion wear for travel (or otherwise). Saris, tunics, fusion outfits for women, and shirts, jackets, kurtas for men…besides this, of course, we will keep adding accessories as we move along,” says Valaya, adding that his target audience are those “who love to travel and believe in style and sartorial statements.”

What makes the collection more special is the fabric. Derived from renewable wood sources in a closed loop lyocell process, the bio-bio-degradeable Tencel Luxe filament yarn is silky smooth, with liquid-like drape. “This collection from JJV relates well with the key attributes of Tencel Luxe, which is its regal stature, as a sustainable and comfortable luxury fabric,” plugs Vineet Singhal, vice-president (global), BU Noble Fibers.

A sketch by J.J. Valaya from the soon-to-be showcased collection (J.J. Valaya )

Talking about the brand, Valaya said JJV's ethos stands inspired by the unique life and travels of Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala, “also the land of JJ Valaya’s forefathers. JJV sifts through never-seen-before photographs and extracts from his personal diaries and travelogues, to interpret the story of a ruler who wanted to bring the world to his people, and indeed, take his people to the world.”

Given the increased conversation around sustainability, Valaya well understands its importance in the fashion world. "As a couture house we have always been about sustainability due to the timelessness in all that we create," he adds. “We intend carrying forward this legacy.”

