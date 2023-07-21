A box of jewellery made for travelling In this era of quiet luxury, you really need simple, statement jewellery pieces that can elevate any outfit /fashion/trends/jewellery-quiet-luxury-vacation-functional-travelling-111689918457316.html 111689918457316 story

When it comes to travel jewellery, the simple trick is: easy to pack and easy to style. (Courtesy Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers)

The modern-day traveller is one who manages to pack style, convenience and functionality in one bag. More often than not, most of the weight is taken by clothes, bags and shoes, leaving little space for jewellery. But that shouldn't be a problem. In this era of quiet luxury, you really need simple, statement jewellery pieces that can elevate any outfit, bringing out different versions of your personality.

Here are some functional jewellery pieces you can carry with you when travelling for work or a vacation.

Pearl string

From the former first lady of the US Jacqueline Kennedy wearing a pearl necklace when she travelled to India in the 1940s, to actor Timothée Chalamet wearing fitted pearls with a casual jumper recently, the versatility and ease of styling of a string of pearls with anything and everything makes it a timeless accessory.

Belly chain

This dainty piece of jewellery has seen versions ranging from extravagant kamarbandhs to pop culture Cuban chains worn around low-waisted jeans. Easy to pack, generally flexible and lightweight, the belly chain is a good way to elevate your beach look.

Gold cuff

A high-glamor gold cuff works well for a meeting during an office trip or while you are enjoying coffee in Florence. Such a piece can make any holiday dress more stylish. Plus, you don't really need to wear easy-to-misplace rings if you have a cuff on.

Hoop

The big fat hoop is a girl's best friend. It's a classic, fuss-free piece that suits most face shapes. Buy them in rubies or spinel to have the option of adding colour to your collection, or in platinum if you’re a feeling more minimal.

Brooch

A multi-functional brooch can be worn on hats, dresses, scarves and jackets. A tip: Vintage brooches are good collector pieces, and make for great conversation starters.

When it comes to travel jewellery, the simple trick is: easy to pack and easy to style. Choose fits that complement clothing as per the weather of the place you’re going to. It really is a time to stop hiding those gems in lockers and drawers, and find new ways of making them sparkle.

Upasana Gupta is creative director of Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers.