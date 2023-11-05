On sale: A pearl necklace worn by Audrey Hepburn in 'Roman Holiday'

A fine pearl collier by Fürst, worn by late actor Audrey Hepburn in the final scene of Roman Holiday (1953), is part of an ongoing auction by auctioneers Christie's.
It is being offered in the “Jewels Online: The Geneva Edit” sale, which is on till 16 November.
The Fürst family is originally Austro-Hungarian. In the 1850s, Moric Fürst moved to Turin to establish his business as a jeweller and became a leading supplier for the Savoyard court, states the press release.
Hepburn, who played the role of Princess Ann, a young royal on a journey of self-discovery in the city of Rome, in Roman Holiday (a performance that earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress), returned the necklace to Fürst with a signed photograph.
“It is being sold by a European collector,” according to an AFP report.
A separate jewels auction by Christie's is offering a 17.61-carat diamond, called the Bleu Royal. It is the “largest internally flawless fancy vivid blue gem ever to appear for sale in auction history,” states the AFP report.
"It's going to be one of the top 10 jewels sold at Christie's ever, in terms of value," Rahul Kadakia, Christie's international head of jewellery, told AFP. The gem, part of a private collection, is set in a ring.