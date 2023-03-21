Jeremy Scott is leaving Moschino The American designer, known for wild fashion shows and elegant dressing, took over at Moschino in October 2013 /fashion/trends/jeremy-scott-is-leaving-moschino-111679394352864.html 111679394352864 story

Designer Jeremy Scott at the end of the Moschino men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, on 19 June last year (AP)

American designer Jeremy Scott, known as the pop-art bad boy of fashion, is leaving as creative director of Italian luxury house Moschino after 10 years at the helm.

The company made the announcement on 20 March. “Scott has penned a fundamental chapter in the legacy of the brand with his fearless and show stopping pop-camp style and incisive humor—true to the renowned codes of the House,” the company said in an email statement.

Also read: Moschino and H&M collaborate on a capsule collection

Scott took over at Moschino in October 2013 with a groundbreaking fall/winter collection that, according to the statement, “launched a thousand debates on the role of fashion in the annals of art, consumerism, and social commentary,” states an AP report.

The Missouri-born Scott has put out collections that focused his pop culture and tongue-in-cheek lens on Barbie, aliens and Ronald McDonald. Katy Perry, Madonna, Rita Ora and Zendaya are among celebrities who have worn his creations, the AP report states. Scott called his years at Moschino as “a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination.”

At the recent Oscars, Scott had dressed A-listers like Angela Bassett. She wore a custom ultraviolet hand-draped gown with a huge bow neckline.

Massimo Ferretti, chair of Moschino parent Aeffe S.p.A., thanked Scott for "ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history,” according to the AP report.

Scott said he was proud of his legacy. He thanked Ferretti along with “all my fans around the world who celebrated me, my collections and my vision.”

Aeffe, which also owns Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini and Pollini brands, added that Moschino's design office would continue to be responsible for the maison's creative direction, effective as of April 2023, according to a Reuters report.

Also read: Last Qing emperor’s Patek Philippe watch will soon be up for grabs