Jacquemus offers simple designs with a touch of surrealism
The designer presented a glamorous spring-summer collection, complete with just three colours
Model Emily Ratajkowski (centre) presented a creation from Jacquemus Womenswear Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2024 collection at Maeght Foundation, in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, southern France, on 29 January
(AFP)
Gigi Hadid was also part of the models line-up. The collection had a limited colour palette, with shades of white, black and red.
(AFP)
The collection, 'Sculptures', was simple with touches of surrealism. Here is Jacquemus' take on the modern bridal dress.
(AFP)
Model Mona Tougaard in one of the creations. The show was high on concept with simple, wearable clothes.
(AFP)
