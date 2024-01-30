advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > Jacquemus offers simple designs with a touch of surrealism

Jacquemus offers simple designs with a touch of surrealism

The designer presented a glamorous spring-summer collection, complete with just three colours

Model Emily Ratajkowski (centre) presented a creation from Jacquemus Womenswear Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2024 collection at Maeght Foundation, in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, southern France, on 29 January
Model Emily Ratajkowski (centre) presented a creation from Jacquemus Womenswear Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2024 collection at Maeght Foundation, in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, southern France, on 29 January (AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 30.01.2024  |  11:26 AM IST
Gigi Hadid was also part of the models line-up. The collection had a limited colour palette, with shades of white, black and red.
Gigi Hadid was also part of the models line-up. The collection had a limited colour palette, with shades of white, black and red. (AFP)

Also read: All that sparkled at Paris Haute Couture Week

 

The collection, 'Sculptures', was simple with touches of surrealism. Here is Jacquemus' take on the modern bridal dress.
The collection, 'Sculptures', was simple with touches of surrealism. Here is Jacquemus' take on the modern bridal dress. (AFP)
Model Mona Tougaard in one of the creations. The show was high on concept with simple, wearable clothes.
Model Mona Tougaard in one of the creations. The show was high on concept with simple, wearable clothes. (AFP)

Also read: Paris fashion week: Gaurav Gupta's futuristic take on haute couture

Next Story