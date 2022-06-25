Issey Miyake merges fashion with dance, theatre and sports
At the Paris Fashion Week, the Japanese label Issey Miyake presented a collection of soft, comfortable clothes with the help of acrobats, dancers and performers
Blurring the line between fashion and performance, the Japanese house of Issey Miyake for Homme Plisse used a troupe of acrobats for a spectacular Paris Fashion Week men’s show.
(AFP)
In eye-popping hues inspired by flowers and vases, models mingled with performers inside the newly renovated La Poste du Louvre for the dramatic showcase.
(AFP)
The fashion itself was soft in comparison, with models wearing clothes made with free-flowing fabrics.
(AFP)
The show was directed by Rachid Ouramdane of the Théâtre National de Chaillot, featuring a collective of acrobats, Compagnie XY.
(AFP)
The collection included soft, colourful short jackets, tops, wide trousers and waist coats.
(AFP)
