Is the ‘Legally Blonde’ hot pink a new red carpet favourite?

Looks like hot pink is the new black on the red carpet this year. Eclipsing the French Riviera during the Cannes film festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked sensational in a hot pink Valentino pantsuit. Blogger Masoom Minawala, too, opted for an all-pink Valentino ensemble.

Besides Cannes, this statement colour, primarily synonymous with Y2K aesthetic and films like Legally Blonde, was seen at music tours, movie premieres, Paris Fashion Week, Met Gala and Coachella too. During her "Future Nostalgia Tour" in May 2022, Dua Lipa picked a pink lace Balenciaga catsuit with a bustier bodice, skin-tight boots and opera-length gloves.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a hot pink Valentino pantsuit at Cannes. (Courtesy Valentino)

In May, Tiffany Haddish at the Los Angeles premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looked chic in a hot pink suit from Dolce & Gabbana's Fall 2022. Moreover, American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo was seen leaving a Met Gala after-party in a pink tweed mini-dress.

Always setting new style codes with her powerful personal style, Zendaya wore a neon pink Valentino power suit at Paris Fashion Week show in March 2022. Men, too, are being spotted more in this colour. Not surprisingly, Harry Styles, at Coachella 2022, crooned in a head-to-toe neon pink Gucci ensemble comprising a maximalist feather coat, a pair of shine on pants and vest. Actor Sebastian Stan attended the Met ball in an all-pink Valentino look comprising of an overcoat, a bomber, shirt, trousers and trainers and twinning with veteran actress Glenn Close.

Harry Styles in a Gucci ensemble at Coachella 2022, (Instagram)

Hot pink is clearly the new red carpet favourite.

Stylist Isha Bhansali says, "Hot pink works great for most red carpet outings and complements all personality types. While women can go all out, men can keep it simple but impactful. I'd suggest, opt for a fuschia pink single breasted, two button suit worn with a white tee inside and a pair of chunky colour blocked trainers. Accessorise minimally and avoid prints. A Cuban shirt may work in certain locations like a holiday resort, but a simple pink shirt worn with classic blue jeans or brogues or sneakers is a safe bet."

“Hot pink has taken the fashion world by storm and everyone is seen owning the colour on the red carpet. From Sza in Vivienne Westwood to Tessa Thompson in Carolina Herrera, the pink emerged as the star of the event. Hot pink is definitely the new favourite but not just on the red carpet but also in our day to day lives. Pink is a summer favourite for everyone and thus we've come up with our Cherry Bomb Summer Sorbet Set and a Hot Pink Bikini set,” says Nishika Bhagat, co-founder-CEO of label Osé Studios.

She adds, "Movies like Legally Blonde used heavy pink tones to show the femininity of the protagonist, a girl. Since then, pink is only looked at as feminine colour but today it’s universally loved by all genders."

She suggests wearing a neutral outfit and adding a dash of pink to it. "Say a pink blazer to elevate the outfit or like Y2k style suggests a bucket hat would go really well."

Sakshi Sinha, creative director, Saundh observes that as the fashion cycle goes, we are revisiting all the colours once again. "This time, dominance is on the colour pink. Hot pink is the current hero but the entire umbrella of pink is also being used in its different shades," she says.

She recommends muting it down with any neutral colour like black/white to complement the look. "The family of pink can also be played around, like opt for a darker shade of pink as a co-ord. Also, a strong silhouette in focus is the key to deviate the attention from the starkness of the colour."

