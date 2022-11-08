advertisement

Is black the new black? The CFDA Award red carpet says so

At the recent awards night, often called the 'Oscars of Fashion', many celebrities chose the dark colour to sparkle

By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 08.11.2022  |  09:20 AM IST
Kim Kardashian.
Kim Kardashian. (Invision)
Amanda Seyfried.
Amanda Seyfried. (AFP)
Julia Fox at the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani, in New York, on 7 November.
Julia Fox at the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani, in New York, on 7 November. (AFP)

