advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Fashion> Trends > Interfaith coalition urges Louis Vuitton to shed fur items

Interfaith coalition urges Louis Vuitton to shed fur items

A group of Christian, Hindu, Buddhist and Jewish leaders has asked the luxury fashion house to stop using animal fur 

Sculptures designed by Louis Vuitton are displayed in Miami's Design District, as part of Art Basel.
Sculptures designed by Louis Vuitton are displayed in Miami's Design District, as part of Art Basel. (AP)

By AP

LAST UPDATED 12.12.2021  |  04:36 PM IST

A group of Christian, Hindu, Buddhist and Jewish leaders is urging luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to stop using animal fur in its clothing and other products.

advertisement

advertisement

In a joint statement, Orthodox Christian priest Stephen Karcher, Hindu activist Rajan Zed, Jewish rabbi ElizaBeth Webb Beyer and Buddhist priest Matthew Fisher said selling items trimmed with fur is inconsistent with the ethics and values of parent company Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

Also read: Hermes Birkin, Louis Vuitton trunk up for grabs

“Louis Vuitton should explore new boundaries of fur-free creative design and discontinue selling all products made from animal fur,” the clerics said Thursday, calling the trend “cruel, outdated and unnecessary.”

“Animals should not be made to suffer and killed to make fashion and glamorize bodies when there are other valid fashion alternatives at our disposition. Cruelty should never become fashionable,” they said.

advertisement

advertisement

Paris-based Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Zed, who is president of the Nevada-based Universal Society of Hinduism, urged LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and other executives—as well as the fashion industry as a whole—to review the practice.

It's not the first time Zed's group has targeted Louis Vuitton. Last year, it called on the luxury goods maker to pull a yoga mat made partly of cowhide leather, calling it insensitive to practicing Hindus, who regard cows as sacred symbols of life.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

San Francisco and Los Angeles are among US cities with vibrant fashion sectors that have banned the sale of fur products.

advertisement

advertisement

Sao Paulo, Brazil, has banned the import and sale of fur since 2015, and fur farming has been outlawed in the United Kingdom for more than two decades.

Also read: Why Louis Vuitton is considering a duty-free store on an island

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    12.12.2021 | 04:36 PM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. Infant immune system stronger than adults', says study
  2. Adishakti's powerful new play, Bhoomi, opens at Ranga Shankara
  3. What is ‘DX Division’, Samsung's new phone and appliance business?
  4. A restaurant reopens after a year of serving langars to farmers
  5. Curate your own movie night 

advertisement

Next Story