Inside Tarun Tahiliani's first menswear store in Mumbai The designer has designed the outlet in Dubash House, which houses ready-to-wear and occassionwear

Designer Tarun Tahiliani is expanding the reach of his menswear collection, with the opening of his first store dedicated to men in Mumbai.

Housed inside the Dubash House, the store has been designed by the designer himself. While the women’s section on the ground floor of the historic location offers signature Tarun Tahiliani couture, luxury pret, jewellery and accessories, the new menswear store three levels up focuses on clothes for men that are somewhere between ready-to-wear and occassionwear.

“Menswear has truly come of age in India and every day we are learning more and more about Indian men and what makes them comfortable as tastes and aesthetics evolve," says Tahiliani, in the press note. “The Tarun Tahiliani menswear label is dedicated to immaculate fits, beautifully cut garments, a certain manner of tailoring and handcrafted detailing. These are garments constructed such that could be worn at a celebration anywhere in the world and yet pay homage to Indian heritage.”

The store, shaped like a large square with wooden floors and decked with handmade Tarun Tahiliani carpets, showcases, among other things, his latest Sheer Summer occasionwear, full of Chikankari and refined detailing, with pieces in tulle, satin, georgettes, and tussar. The collection colours are in tones like beige, ivory, ecru, soft pinks, iridescent hues and pastels.

In his 25-year-plus career, Tahiliani has worked with crafts ranging from ari to zari but it’s probably his work with chikankari he is most known for. Celebrities ranging from Lady Gaga to Karlie Kloss, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jemima Goldsmith have chosen his aesthetics for special occasions, especially the sari-gown or the sari-dress and men's sherwani and kurtas.

“As larger than life celebrations become a norm, fashion has become something of great lightness, with much higher quality and finesse. Overtly heavy garments that weigh down the wearer, are longer fun. With this new collection, we encourage men to wear the finest materials, in forms that they can party in while always staying supremely stylish," adds Tahiliani.