Inside Sabyasachi’s largest flagship store

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has opened a new store in Mumbai's iconic Horniman Circle. Sprawling over 25,000 sq.ft, it is his largest flagship yet.

The four-storey store is housed in a neoclassical building, classified as a Grade II A heritage structure under the Heritage Regulations of Greater Bombay 1995, that was completed in 1913 by Chambers & Fritchley. It was originally built for the British Bank of the Middle East.

Bringing the ideals of fine culture back to this heritage structure, Mukherjee has reimagined the interiors into an immersive retail space (besides the Horniman Circle property, the Sabyasachi brand has five stores in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad) that merges the house’s signature cultural savoir faire with decadence, craftsmanship and history. For instance, the store houses over 100 chandeliers, 275 carpets, 3,000 books and 150 works of art created by the Sabyasachi Foundation. They are layered between age-old Tanjore paintings, Pichhwais in the Deccan, Nathdwara and Kota style, vintage photography, Mughal miniatures, rare bronzes, 19th century Company paintings and rare lithographs. It looks similar to his 5,800 sq. ft store on West Village’s 160 Christopher Street in New York.

The space is lined with curiosity cabinets sourced from souks, modernist interpretations of Persian Qajars, 18th century Venetian handcrafted chairs, rare French Art Nouveau cabinets and arrogant brass sculptures made in Calcutta. Leather-bound books, Tang dynasty pottery, rare Canton vases and odd antiquities lie on retrofitted turn of the century furniture with fine inlay work, alongside the house’s now signature block printed silk velvet lined busts, vitrines and lampshades, states the press release.

From Rajasthan to Bengal, vintage handwoven and crafted textiles from across India can be found all across the store.

Housed within is a micro-exhibit from the Sabyasachi archive currently showcasing couture from the inaugural Sabyasachi x Christian Louboutin collaboration.

While the ground floor is dedicated to the Sabyasachi bridal collection, the first floor has the brand’s largest showcase of jewellery in the world and the second floor is home to womenswear, menswear, the international collection, and Sabyasachi accessories.