India plans to host the world's largest textiles event

The Indian textile industry, in collaboration with industry bodies, is set to host "Bharat Tex 2024", heralded as the world's largest textiles event.

This mega exhibition is scheduled to take place from 26-29 February, in New Delhi. Union minister of textiles, commerce and industry, consumer affairs and food and public distribution, Piyush Goyal, unveiled the event during a curtain raiser at Vanijya Bhavan, New Delhi, accordong to a press release issued by the ministry of textiles.

Bharat Tex 2024 represents India's 5F vision, encompassing Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign. It emphasizes the nation's readiness to take on global competition in the textile sector, creating products not only for India but the entire world. Minister Goyal encouraged the industry to build globally recognized brands while simultaneously developing "Brand India", stated the press release.

The event was attended by industry associations, textile sector leaders, and senior government officials.

During the ceremony, Minister Goyal unveiled the fair logo, website, and video, emphasizing the significance of showcasing India's strengths across the textile value chain and in sustainability initiatives, read the press release.

Bharat Tex 2024 aims to position India as a mature, competitive global sourcing destination within the textile industry.

With over 1,000 exhibitors and more than 30,000 visitors from 40 countries, the event will feature knowledge sessions, seminars, conferences, CEO roundtables, B2B and G2G meetings, strategic investment announcements, product launches, and global collaborations that will reshape the textile industry.

In addition to these, the event will showcase live demonstrations, cultural events, fashion presentations, designer and brand exhibitions, fashion shows, sustainability workshops, and expert talks.

Rachna Shah, Secretary, ministry of textile, expressed that the textile industry has a substantial opportunity to increase exports, making "Bharat Tex 2024" a timely event, read the press release.

The event aims to bring together key players in the Indian and global textile sectors, emphasizing opportunities, infrastructure, incentives, and benefits available in India for global investors and buyers.

"Bharat Tex 2024" will also serve as a platform for global investors and buyers to explore India's potential as a global manufacturer and consumer market.

This industry-led initiative will be organized jointly by 11 textile-related export promotion councils (EPCs) and other industry bodies.