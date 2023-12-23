Indian handloom shines at BRICS Fashion Summit Four homegrown designers had participated in the fashion event, which included participants from 60 countries, in Moscow /fashion/trends/indian-handloom-brics-fashion-summit-designers-moscow-111703305447466.html 111703305447466 story

Models present creations by Naushad Ali during the BRICS Fashion Summit at the Pashkov House in Moscow (REUTERS)

Bringing together 200 fashion players on the stage, Moscow hosted the BRICS Fashion Summit this month with an aim for a holistic evolution of fashion featuring collections by Indian designers, among others.

While speaking on Friday, following the results of the international BRICS Fashion Summit in Moscow, Indian designers and industry experts hailed India's stunning participation and highlighted the Indian handloom as its USP.

In December, four Indian designers presented their hand-woven and handloom designs at the BRICS Fashion Summit in Moscow. The summit, which began on 28 November, is considered a major event in the fashion industry and drew professionals from over 60 countries. It featured collections of Ritesh Kumar, Naushad Ali, Gaurav Khanijo, and Shruti Sancheti.

The designers and experts shared their experience of participation in the event and also lauded Moscow's efforts in bringing fashion, art and culture under one roof successfully.

"Our USP of the Indian delegation in the fashion was handloom. It is something where we lead the rest of the world because of the number of weavers we have and the textiles we have. And fortunately, whether it's Russia, China, Brazil, or South Africa, the good thing was that each one was interested to see the USP of India," said Sunil Sethi, president of the Fashion Design Council of India and the head of the Indian delegation at the BRICS Fashion Summit.

"BRICS was trying to build the very joint strength of five countries. This is the main thing that the Russians were very successful in doing that, because nobody has brought fashion, art, culture and design together in this big way," he added.

Among the other participants during the interaction were Rajesh Masand, president of the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India; Sameep Shastri, vice-president of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry; chairman of the Indian Institute of Governance and Leadership; and Aishwarya Sharma, actress and fashion activist.

The exhibition took place at The Pashkov House, a neoclassical mansion, and welcomed attendees, including Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to Russia, industry experts, designers, buyers, representatives from fashion educational institutions, and heads of international fashion associations.