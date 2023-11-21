Fantasy and creativity ran wild at the 11th Bengaluru Comic Con

Skeletor or just a beaming creature from hellscape? Cosplayers came out in the scariest best at the 3-day event.
As the biggest pop culture celebration of the country, Bengaluru Comic Con saw participants dressed up as characters from their favourite shows like the popular heist OTT drama series, Money Heist, in this case.
The cosplaying contest, held for three days, judged participants on their originality, needlework and armoury skills. And did the cosplayers deliver. This cosplayer came dressed as Angel of Death in a handmade creation that took five months to make.
Japanese anime was the popular choice for most of the contestants who brought characters from cult series like Naruto and Lucky Star to life
Indian mythological characters like Nandi were portrayed too, fully hooved and armed with weapons
The India Comic Con cosplay contest is an exciting competition with cash prizes of Rs. 35,000, Rs. 75,000; and winners from qualifiers held in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi fighting to claim their spot in the international cosplay contest that is held in Chicago every year.