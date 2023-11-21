advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > Fantasy and creativity ran wild at the 11th Bengaluru Comic Con

Fantasy and creativity ran wild at the 11th Bengaluru Comic Con

The country's cosplayers came dressed as their favourite characters in out-of-the world costumes at the 11th Comic Con held in Bengaluru from 17-19 November

From beloved Japanese anime characters to popular TV and movie characters, cosplayers sported imaginative costumes
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 21.11.2023  |  11:01 AM IST
Skeletor or just a beaming creature from hellscape? Cosplayers came out in the scariest best at the 3-day event.
As the biggest pop culture celebration of the country, Bengaluru Comic Con saw participants dressed up as characters from their favourite shows like the popular heist OTT drama series, Money Heist, in this case.
The cosplaying contest, held for three days, judged participants on their originality, needlework and armoury skills. And did the cosplayers deliver. This cosplayer came dressed as Angel of Death in a handmade creation that took five months to make.
Japanese anime was the popular choice for most of the contestants who brought characters from cult series like Naruto and Lucky Star to life
Indian mythological characters like Nandi were portrayed too, fully hooved and armed with weapons
The India Comic Con cosplay contest is an exciting competition with cash prizes of Rs. 35,000, Rs. 75,000; and winners from qualifiers held in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi fighting to claim their spot in the international cosplay contest that is held in Chicago every year.
