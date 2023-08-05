India Couture Week 2023: Good looks with a difference From metallic structured gowns to bow-inspired dresses, Lounge picks some of the trend-setting looks from the annual fashion showcase /fashion/trends/india-runway-couture-fashion-week-bridal-wear-india-couture-week-2023-111691059403992.html 111691059403992 story

Anamika Khanna's finale look, worn by actor Athiya Shetty, made a strong statement with its iridescent ivory fabric that accentuated the stunning embroidery and vibrant floral motifs. (Rahul Singh)

Rimzim Dadu's debut collection included a stunning floor-length gown, resembling wearable liquid gold. (ANI) Rajesh Pratap Singh's collection stood out as one of the boldest and most daring showcases. This particular look redefines bridal wear with a futuristic approach, experimenting with materials, unconventional hemlines, and non-traditional wedding colours. Falguni and Shane Peacock's collection embraced maximalism in pastel shades. (ANI) Gaurav Gupta's collection featured a vibrant and stunning array of outfits, such as the beaded, electric blue lehenga worn by showstopper Janhvi Kapoor. (PTI) Rahul Mishra's finale look, worn by Shraddha Kapoor, combined silver with traditional embroidery. (ANI) This creation by Shantnu and Nikhil effectively utilised the flow of the cloth and the richness of the deep red Isha J drew inspiration from Hollywood's glam era and the French Riviera for her collection. This gown exudes a captivating charm reminiscent of a Fitzgerald novel with its elegant draping and silhouette. (AFP)


