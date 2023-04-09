India is getting more textile parks The government has announced the parks will be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh /fashion/trends/india-is-getting-more-textile-parks-111681023075743.html 111681023075743 story

In textiles, India is competing with countries such as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka which can not only produce cheaply but also have duty-free access to the European Union and Canada. (AFP) (MINT_PRINT)

The Union government is planning to establish seven mega textile parks under PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme.

In a tweet, prime minister Narendra Modi said, “The parks would provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textiles sector, attract investment of crores and create lakhs of jobs.”

Also read: Labels celebrate India but ‘karigars’ remain faceless

"PM MITRA mega textile parks will boost the textiles sector in line with 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision," he tweeted.

The parks are to be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

If you go by the figures from the India Brand Equity Foundation, a trust created by the Union commerce ministry, India is among the world’s biggest garment exporters, taking care of a textiles market worth about $250 billion (around ₹20.5 trillion).

The PM MITRA scheme was announced last year in October, and the parks will be set up by 2026-27, according to an ANI report.

The parks are likely to generate employment for 20 lakh, Union minister Piyush Goyal said.

Goyal said, "The textile industry has been unorganised in the country. This increased wastage and logistical costs impacted the competitiveness of the country's textile sector. This cluster-based approach, a vision of the Prime Minister, will solve several problems of the sector".

Last month, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said the PM MITRA park will generate over 300,000 jobs in Telangana.

Speaking at an event, Reddy said, “The central government under the leadership of Narendra Modi has decided to establish seven mega textile parks. The PM has decided to set up one of the seven parks in Telangana. It is going to bring a great advantage to the textile industry in Telangana. The training, exports and other value-added activity of the mini textile activities will be increased.”

Also read: Will the Dior Mumbai show prove to be a turning point for the karigar?