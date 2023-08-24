advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > India's first hotel art fair explores traditional textiles and jewellery

India's first hotel art fair explores traditional textiles and jewellery

Taj Palace is hosting ‘Artix’, a fair that highlights the rich textiles, art and jewellery of the country

By designer Jyotika Jhalani
By designer Jyotika Jhalani
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 24.08.2023  |  06:00 PM IST

The rooms and floors of the Taj Palace hotel will soon be turned into an exhibition space for Artix, India's first art fair inside a hotel.

From 25-27 August, the luxury hotel will showcase exhibits focusing on the art, embroideries, textiles, and jewellery of the country. Proceeds from the show will be given to charity.

Fashion entrepreneur Malvika Poddar, who's the owner of designer store Carma and one of the three people behind Artix, says, in a press note: “For its first edition in India, Artix can provide a platform for galleries to educate young collectors by showcasing a diverse range of artwork, spanning from textiles to jewellery. We plan to expand this occasion throughout India, allowing more opportunities…".

Among the participants are jewellery and textile designers like Abha Dalamia, Jyotika Jalani, Archana Aggarwal, Dia Colour and Lodha Jewels by Alok Lodha. Famous artists such as F.N. Souza, Sanjay Bhattacharya, S.H. Raza, Manu Parekh and K.K. Hebbar will occupy the arts section. Private collectors appearing on the show include Saloni Doshi, Priya Paul and Lekha Poddar.

Also read: Meet India's Gen Next designers

Here are some of the pieces that will be part of the exhibit:

 

 

Royal Plumage by Archna Aggarwal
Royal Plumage by Archna Aggarwal
A textile design by Red Boat Jamandani
A textile design by Red Boat Jamandani
A Banarasi sari by Abha Dalmia
A Banarasi sari by Abha Dalmia

Also read: AI can be a force for positive change in fashion, say Abraham and Thakore

Next Story