India's first hotel art fair explores traditional textiles and jewellery

The rooms and floors of the Taj Palace hotel will soon be turned into an exhibition space for Artix, India's first art fair inside a hotel.

From 25-27 August, the luxury hotel will showcase exhibits focusing on the art, embroideries, textiles, and jewellery of the country. Proceeds from the show will be given to charity.

Fashion entrepreneur Malvika Poddar, who's the owner of designer store Carma and one of the three people behind Artix, says, in a press note: “For its first edition in India, Artix can provide a platform for galleries to educate young collectors by showcasing a diverse range of artwork, spanning from textiles to jewellery. We plan to expand this occasion throughout India, allowing more opportunities…".

Among the participants are jewellery and textile designers like Abha Dalamia, Jyotika Jalani, Archana Aggarwal, Dia Colour and Lodha Jewels by Alok Lodha. Famous artists such as F.N. Souza, Sanjay Bhattacharya, S.H. Raza, Manu Parekh and K.K. Hebbar will occupy the arts section. Private collectors appearing on the show include Saloni Doshi, Priya Paul and Lekha Poddar.

Here are some of the pieces that will be part of the exhibit:

Royal Plumage by Archna Aggarwal

A textile design by Red Boat Jamandani

A Banarasi sari by Abha Dalmia