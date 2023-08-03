advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > India Couture Week 2023: Rahul Mishra pays tribute to artisans

India Couture Week 2023: Rahul Mishra pays tribute to artisans

At the grand finale of India Couture Week 2023, the designer presented a collection inspired and dedicated to India and its skilled karigars

Models present creations by Rahul Mishra during the final day of the India Couture Week, 2 August, in Delhi.
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 03.08.2023  |  05:00 PM IST

Part of the collection, which was inspired by nature, was presented at the recent Paris Haute Couture Week.
The collection showcased the latest global trend of bows, sometimes as a dress and sometimes as blouse. The embroidery throughout the collection drew inspiration from the Sunderbans forest, featuring motifs such as the Bengal tigers.
According to the collection notes, 'We, The People’ strives to draw the enablers of couture, the artisans, to the face of its narrative.'
Showstopper Shraddha Kapoor (centre), who wore a glamorous metallic lehnga, was accompanied by Rahul (in glasses) and wife Divya Mishra, towards the end of the show
