India Couture Week: Isha J's Indian twist to Hollywood glamour

Actor Vaani Kapoor with designer Isha Jajodia at the end of the show on 1 August in Delhi.

The collection combined traditional looks like the lehnga with Hollywood glamour-inspired styles such as corset tops and flowing capes.

The collection featured soft pinks, delicate laces, and dreamy organza fabrics.

The garments blended the fashion of France and Hollywood with intricate chikankari details

Crafted with pearls and crystals, the cocktail gowns were elegant and playful (AFP)

Showstopper Vaani Kapoor wore a fiery red, lace lehenga choli (AFP)

