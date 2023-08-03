India Couture Week: Isha J's Indian twist to Hollywood glamour

Also read: Shantnu and Nikhil shows how to make couture more sleek and grand
The collection combined traditional looks like the lehnga with Hollywood glamour-inspired styles such as corset tops and flowing capes.
The collection featured soft pinks, delicate laces, and dreamy organza fabrics.
Also read: Inside Tarun Tahiliani's big fat couture show
The garments blended the fashion of France and Hollywood with intricate chikankari details
Crafted with pearls and crystals, the cocktail gowns were elegant and playful
(AFP)
Also read: Varun Bahl offers vibrant 3D flowers in his couture collection
Showstopper Vaani Kapoor wore a fiery red, lace lehenga choli
(AFP)
Also read: Ritu Kumar offers the old world charm in a modern silhouette