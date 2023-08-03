advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > India Couture Week: Isha J's Indian twist to Hollywood glamour

India Couture Week: Isha J's Indian twist to Hollywood glamour

The designer made her debut at the annual fashion showcase with ‘Romantic Reverie’, a collection that brought together influences from France, America and India

Actor Vaani Kapoor with designer Isha Jajodia at the end of the show on 1 August in Delhi.
Actor Vaani Kapoor with designer Isha Jajodia at the end of the show on 1 August in Delhi.
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 03.08.2023  |  11:04 AM IST

The collection combined traditional looks like the lehnga with Hollywood glamour-inspired styles such as corset tops and flowing capes.
The collection combined traditional looks like the lehnga with Hollywood glamour-inspired styles such as corset tops and flowing capes.
The collection featured soft pinks, delicate laces, and dreamy organza fabrics.
The collection featured soft pinks, delicate laces, and dreamy organza fabrics.

The garments blended the fashion of France and Hollywood with intricate chikankari details
The garments blended the fashion of France and Hollywood with intricate chikankari details
Crafted with pearls and crystals, the cocktail gowns were elegant and playful
Crafted with pearls and crystals, the cocktail gowns were elegant and playful (AFP)

Showstopper Vaani Kapoor wore a fiery red, lace lehenga choli
Showstopper Vaani Kapoor wore a fiery red, lace lehenga choli (AFP)

