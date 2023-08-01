advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > Pearlcore, sequincore shine at Dolly J's couture show

Pearlcore, sequincore shine at Dolly J's couture show

The couturier showcased ‘Selene’, a collection of gowns inspired by the moon

Models present creations by designer Dolly J during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi, on 31 July
Models present creations by designer Dolly J during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi, on 31 July (Money SHARMA / AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 01.08.2023  |  10:52 AM IST

Also read : Rimzim Dadu offers a refreshing modern take on wedding wear at couture week

The collection was largely dedicated to soft, flowing silhouttes, made using silks, chiffons and organza
The collection was largely dedicated to soft, flowing silhouttes, made using silks, chiffons and organza (AFP)
While the garments were mostly in pastel shades, Dolly J. offered some pop of reds, browns and pinks as well
While the garments were mostly in pastel shades, Dolly J. offered some pop of reds, browns and pinks as well (PTI)
Pearls and sequins were used throughout the collection.
Pearls and sequins were used throughout the collection.

Also read: Inside Tarun Tahiliani's big fat couture show

Designer Dolly J and showstopper Disha Patani towards the end of the show
Designer Dolly J and showstopper Disha Patani towards the end of the show (ANI)

Also read: Varun Bahl offers vibrant 3D flowers in his couture collection

Next Story