For Anamika Khanna, couture is a fun play of fashion and art The Kolkata-based couturier's collection showcased a close collaboration with abstract art /fashion/trends/india-couture-week-2023-anamika-khanna-runway-style-love-fashion-111690964854493.html 111690964854493 story

Anamika Khanna with Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty at the end of her showcase on 31 July in New Delhi. (PTI)

The collection showcased more than 40 garments, characterized by well-defined silhouettes and playful draping techniques. (AFP)

The designer offered modern and innovative designs with the exquisite art of zardozi handembroidery. (ANI)

The collection showcased silver and gold metallics, predominantly in antique Indian brocade.

Also read: Shantnu and Nikhil shows how to make couture more sleek and grand

Shetty embodied the collection's themes—a blend of structured-yet-whimsical draping, and a soft yet rich colour palette—in the final look.

Also read: Rimzim Dadu offers a refreshing modern take on wedding wear at couture week

The collection paid homage to the emotion of love, evoking its essence through delicate lace and motifs like little hearts and bows. (AFP)