India Couture Week 2022: What designers will present

After two years of digital displays, the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) has returned to the physical runway. A celebration of homegrown talent, craftsmanship and handlooms, the 10-day ICW, which started on 22 July, is marking its 15th anniversary and includes presentations by 13 designers including JJ Valaya, Rahul Mishra, Suneet Varma, Falguni Shane Peacock, Amit Aggarwal and Anju Modi.

Lounge speaks with some of the designers to understand the inspiration behind their upcoming collections.

Falguni Shane Peacock

Inspired by French tapestries and the Renaissance, Falguni Shane Peacock's collection, Love Forever, marries the aesthetics of Art Nouveau and French and Indian architecture. The ensembles serve a traditional yet contemporary designs for the new-age bride, say the designers.

Design sketch by the Falguni Shane Peacock, for the ICW 2022 showcase. (Falguni Shane Peacock )

Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

Titled Fibonacci, the Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna collection of evening wear combines the aesthetics of architecture with the the Fibonacci wave. Dramatic fabrics are combined with precise techniques to serve looks that are built by mathematical clarity but remain at the brink of chaos. This collection made up of nude tulles, breezy organza and opulent velvets and has a line up for both womenswear and menswear.

Design sketch for the Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna showcase at the ICW 2022 (Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna )

J J Valaya

J J Valaya's fall/winter 2022-23 collection to be showcased at the ICW is inspired by the historic aesthetics of Spain. Titled, ‘Alma’ the collection blends luxurious fabrics, elegant details with the rich embroidery known to the label. “The history of this season’s inspiration, Spain, goes back to over a million years back and this is not the first time that I’ve been inspired by this magical country. But how can one fully and creatively explore any things that has such a vibrant past in just one collection! Therefore, I present to you ALMA (Meaning ‘Soul’ in Spanish), my all-new collection for the Couture seasons of 2022-23, " says the designer on this inspired collection.

JJ Valaya design sketch for the showcase at the ICW 2022 ( J J Valaya )

Anju Modi

Titled The Road Less Traveled, Anju Modi's collection is an insight into the designer's learnings from her travels across the world. Modi says this is her most personal collection so far.

Design sketch by Anju Modi for the showcase at ICW 2022 (Instagram )

