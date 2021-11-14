advertisement

Home > Fashion> Trends > India can become world's fashion hub, says Piyush Goyal

The Union minister has asked fashion students to make handloom a product of luxury for the world

The minister said that the spirit of self-reliance can be channelised by helping weavers and artisans get their rightful dues. (Unsplash)

By PTI

LAST UPDATED 14.11.2021  |  04:07 PM IST

With the fast growing fashion industry in the country, India has the potential to become the fashion hub of the world, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

The minister said that the spirit of self-reliance can be channelised by helping weavers and artisans get their rightful dues.

Also read: What luxury means in 2021

He was addressing the convocation ceremony at the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi. Established in 1986, NIFT has been contributing immensely to the fashion industry of India. NIFT Delhi is engaged in 12 prestigious projects ranging from uniform design, product design to visual merchandising. The Combat Uniform of the Indian Army project is one of them with a total project cost of 103.20 lakh.

Goyal also asked the NIFT students and alumni to empower weavers and artisans of the country by connecting them to the market.

Design, packaging and branding for the products of artisans can give them good returns and the students can consider working with them in this direction, Goyal said.

He said the Indian quality should define what world-class is and the institute has a major role to play.

"NIFT students have the means to put our rich tradition in textile, design, embroidery on a global platform. India has the potential to become the fashion hub of the world. NIFT can nurture innovative ideas for fabrics and textiles of India," he added.

He also asked students to make handloom a product of luxury for the world, according to a report by ANI.

"As graduating students, you must design India's future just like stitches help a cloth take shape," added Goyal.

Also read: Why Reliance is on a buying spree of luxury brands

 

  FIRST PUBLISHED
    14.11.2021 | 04:07 PM IST

