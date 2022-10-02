In Paris, Vivienne Westwood brings kink and art together

1/6 The 66th edition of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's annual dance drama, ‘Shri Ram’, is going to be presented in the open air lawns yet again this year. There is something enduring about the appeal of this musical showcase, which was first staged in 1957

2/6 The first ever presentation of ‘Shri Ram’ in Ferozshah Kotla was choreographed by Narendra Sharma, who went to establish Bhoomika Creative Dance Centre in the capital. He also essayed the role of Ravana, while his wife played Sita

3/6 The 1957 showcase was attended by many dignitaries including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

4/6 Over the years, the dance drama has witnessed many changes, including the shift in the venue to the Kendra open-air lawns. Shobha Deepak Singh, director and vice chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, changed the narration from Awadhi to Hindi in the early 2000s to make it more accessible to public.

5/6 The choreography has also evolved to include performing and martial art forms such as the Mayurbhanj Chhau and Kalaripayattu. Staged over two hours and 40 minutes, the dance drama presents 28 key scenes from the Ramayana